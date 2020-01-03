Dubai: If you missed the New Year's Eve fireworks at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, then you missed this spectacular display before the clock struck midnight.
Just before the New Year 2020 countdown, millions of visitors who had gathered looked up to see mysterious streaks of light above Dubai. Then, the streaks of light moved horizontally in the vicinity above the Burj Khalifa tower.
A group of sky divers with special LED lights performed a well-choreographed sequence to light up the night sky as people waited in anticipation of the New Year fireworks at the world's tallest building.