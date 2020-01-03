We captured a video of the mysterious lights flying through the sky

Streaks of light lit up the Dubai sky right before the NYE countdown at Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Screengrab/SkyDive Dubai

Dubai: If you missed the New Year's Eve fireworks at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, then you missed this spectacular display before the clock struck midnight.

Just before the New Year 2020 countdown, millions of visitors who had gathered looked up to see mysterious streaks of light above Dubai. Then, the streaks of light moved horizontally in the vicinity above the Burj Khalifa tower.