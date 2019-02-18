Dubai: The greeter at Abu Dhabi’s International Defence Exhibition is making a buzz on social media, as nobody expected to meet a bilingual, eight feet tall robot.
Idex 2019, which was launched on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), runs until February 21. More than 1,310 defence firms are participating in the five day event, an increase of six per cent compared to the previous edition of Idex in 2017.
On the first day, the UAE Armed Forces signed deals worth Dh4.97 billion with various international and local companies to purchase arms and other equipment to boost the country’s defence capabilities.
While nations were signing contracts and millions of dollar were spent behind closed doors, the greeter at Idex brought a lighter side to the exhibition.
In a video shared by scores of residents, viewers can see the robot Titan introduce himself in both Arabic and English.
“The best thing to happen to me at Idex this year is being hired by the Safe City Group. Yay!” said Titan, as he wore a military vest and walked between the crowd.
This is not the first time that Titan made an appearance in the UAE. The 60 kg robot, who is the world's first commercial entertainment robot artist developed by the British company Cyberstein, was at the Burj Khalifa in November 2018.
Earlier in March 2018, Titan the robot was also spotted at the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience Conference in Abu Dhabi, where he was smitten by a female robot who was also participating at the event.