Abu Dhabi: UAE Armed Forces signed deals worth Dh4.97 billion with various international and local companies to purchase arms and other equipment to boost the country’s defence capabilities, organisers announced on the first day of the International Defence Exhibition that kicked off on Sunday.
American, Russian as well as European companies won some of the biggest deals announced on Sunday.
Raytheon from the US was awarded a contract worth Dh1.3 billion for purchasing patriot missiles for the UAE air force and UAE air defence force.
Australian company EOS defence won a Dh1.1 billion contract to supply ground and naval systems for the UAE army, navy and critical infrastructure and coastal protection authority.
Lockheed Martin secured a Dh404 million contract to add capabilities to the radar system for the UAE air force.
Indian company Ordnance Factory was awarded Dh127 million contract to supply ammunitions and accessories to the UAE army.
A Russian Joint Stock Company won a Dh147 million deal to supply EM 150 Kornett missiles for the UAE Army. French firm Nexter systems won a Dh193.5 million deal for technical support with Leclerc tanks.
Jordanian company King Abdullah II Design and Development Bureau was awarded a Dh205 million contract to provide missiles and training rounds for the UAE Army.
Other companies that won deals include the US’s HESCO (Dh77 million) to supply defensive shelters for the UAE Army.
Among local companies, International Golden Group won a Dh300 million contract to supply military clothing accessories and related services for the UAE Armed Forces.
International Golden Group also won a Dh95 million contract to supply and install electronic shooting systems for the UAE Armed Forces.
Another local company Knowledge Point was awarded a Dh239 million deal to provide specialised cadres and advisory services for the UAE Armed Forces.
Several deals worth billions of dirhams will be announced in the coming days, organisers said.
In the opening ceremony on Sunday, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces attended the opening ceremony.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina was also present. Several Shaikhs, diplomats and high level dignitaries were present at the spectacular opening ceremony where the UAE’s armed forces displayed their military might.