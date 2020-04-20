Dubai: A video tweeted by Dubai Media Office showed how the emirates's paramedics stay safe while shifting severe coronavirus cases to hospitals.
The 'Epishuttle' is a single-patient isolation and transport unit which uses negative pressure to keep contaminated air inside the pod. This reduces risk for paramedics while also ensuring safety and comfort of patients.
"To ensure maximum protection for its paramedic staff, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services uses single-patient negative pressure isolation EpiShuttles to transport severe COVID-19 patients to hospital, the tweet added.