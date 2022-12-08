Dubai: A large crowd gathered around a 21-metre-tall Christmas tree at Dubai's Global Village, today. They cheered as the tree lit up for the first time, marking the beginning of the festive season.
As Santa and his elves arrived on his sleigh and wished everyone a Merry Christmas, the crowd clapped and swayed to seasonal tracks playing in the background.
Head to Global Village from today, December 8, 2022 till January 8, 2023, to discover Christmas magic at every turn. The shopping destination has turned into a Winter Wonderland.
Speaking to Gulf News, Jane Lourdes, a 23-year-old Indian expat from Dubai, who made it a point to come here on day one to witness the lighting said: “I’ve grown up in this country and I am happy that the festive season is being picked up here.
"Global Village looks beautiful at this time of the year. It’s beautiful to watch the Christmas tree light up and I enjoy the snow that falls during the ceremony."
Maryland Munji, another Dubai-based expat from Malaysia said: “We are so excited to see the Christmas tree light up today. And every year we look forward to this activity. For me and my family, this is the first Christmas tree that we saw before we set up our own. We miss our hometown during this time of the year and that’s why watching this tree light up cures our homesickness. It’s very special for us."
