Swami Maharaj (centre) during the Hindu temple foundation-laying ceremony in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The historic foundation stone-laying ceremony of the first traditional Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi has started at 9am on Saturday.

More than 2,500 people from the Indian community and people from India, US, UK, Australia and Africa as well as the UAE are up there to witness the event.

The ceremony is being administered as per vedic rituals in the holy presence of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha, and Pujya Ishwar Charan Swami, senior sadhu of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is located at Abu Mureikha, E11 Expressway, Exit 366 Abu Dhabi. BAPS is responsible for building the temple.

Maharaj presided over the Shilanyas Vidhi (foundation stone-laying rituals) along with other priests.

However, the Bhumi Pujan – sanctification of the land — were performed at the site in Abu Mureikhah area on February 11, 2018.

The temple is being built on 13.5 acres (55,000 square metres) of land gifted by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Indian community.

In the Year of Tolerance, the UAE government has gifted an equal area of land additionally for building parking facilities in the temple premises.