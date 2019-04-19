Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance, officially welcomed Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual head of the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar-Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) at the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) on Thursday for the start of his 11-day visit as a State guest of the UAE.

It follows on Pope Francis’ visit in February in the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. Swami Maharaj is the head of over 1,200 mandirs (Hindu temples) and 4,200 centres of spirituality worldwide. He is highly revered among spiritual leaders worldwide and is the inspirer of the upcoming BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. During his stay, Swami Maharaj will be presiding over the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the temple in Abu Mureikha on Saturday.