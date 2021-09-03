Dubai: Overseas Filipinos can now renew their ePassport at VFS Global offices in nine countries. These include:
- Cyprus
- Ethiopia
- France
- Ireland
- Kuwait
- Singapore
- United Kingdom
- Vietnam
The expanded service follows the recent signing of an agreement between the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and VFS Global.
e-Passport renewal in the UAE, Saudi Arabia
The launch of the VFS Global ePassport Renewal Centres in Dubai in November 2019 marked the first time the DFA had outsourced its ePassport renewal service for its nationals living abroad. Following the success of the service, which is available for 12 hours daily, VFS Global successfully expanded its ePassport services to Abu Dhabi and three cities in Saudi Arabia in 2020.
Convenient passport renewal
According to VFS, some key benefits of the Philippine ePassport Renewal Centre include improved passport and consular services for Philippine nationals living overseas, strict verification to ensure accuracy of biometric data collection, and flexible ‘prime time’ services at select locations.
Chris Dix, VFS Global head of business development, said: “We would like to thank the DFA for their continued faith in us. Our Passport and Consular services have been growing from strength to strength. We look forward to many more years of fruitful cooperation to ensure Philippine nationals across the world benefit from a first-class ePassport renewal service by expanding this service to more locations.”