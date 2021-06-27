Buhumaid is the father of UAE Minister of Community Development

Essa Buhumaid Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Veteran Emirati Essa Abdullah Buhumaid, who was a contemporary of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died today. He was 83.

The UAE today bid farewell to Essa Buhumaid, one of its hardworking and loving men, who held several positions in a number government institutions that formed the nucleus of the service sector and the development process in the emirate of Dubai.

Buhumaid, the father of Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, worked from a young age at Dubai Police and municipality, occupying a number of posts that contributed to laying the foundations of the government services in the emirate in its early days.

Born in 1938, Buhumaid grew up in the Al Bateen area near Beit Al Budour, according to an interview he gave to Dubai TV. He said that his family home was located in the old gold market in Deira.

He studied at Al Ahmadiya School in Al Ras, the oldest school in Dubai, which has been turned into a museum under the supervision of Dubai Culture.

Buhumaid joined Dubai Police when he was 17-years old. He held several positions during his four years’ service and was trained on inspections tasks at the immigration and passport sector.

In 1961, Buhumaid was transferred to the Water Department at Dubai Municipality on the order of late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

He participated in implementing the first water extension project in the emirate by drilling 30 wells in Al Awir and connecting them to nine lines in Ras Al Khor area where a water distribution center was established.

In olden days, people used to transport water to their homes using tankers.

Buhumaid also worked in establishing a number of water distribution centers in Bur Dubai and Deira, and in operations for connecting water networks to homes.