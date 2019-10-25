Abu Dhabi Dentists at the 2nd International Aesthetic Dental Conference which opened in Abu Dhabi on Friday discussed new approaches to routine dental procedures and explored the impact of new digital technologies for clinical purposes.

Dr Mais Aswad of Application Trainer, Dubai, who focused on new dental trends such as the ‘Digital workflow’ or the application of latest techniques in aesthetic dentistry, said “3D technology is surely a great leap ahead for many dental specialties, as it enables dentistry practitioners with virtual analysis, adding the advantages for a better treatment and prognosis with less failure risks.