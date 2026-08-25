US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Aug. 25, 2026)

UAE-Iran economic links remain restricted: The United Arab Emirates suspended trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice due to escalating regional tensions and security threats. The suspension came after UAE air defences detected ballistic missiles launched from Iran that appeared aimed at shipping routes in the Gulf. The UAE has also reported recent threats to vessels linked to its state-owned oil company, ADNOC, though Iran denied launching the missiles, called the accusations baseless. The suspension increases economic pressure on Tehran and raises risks for maritime logistics in Hormuz.