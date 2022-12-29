Abdalla Al Shamsi, Manager of the Sharjah Livestock Market, said, “As we welcome the beautiful winter season, livestock markets in Sharjah have begun to witness increasing demand from the public, both locally inside Sharjah and from international customers, due to high quality integrated services these markets provide customers. The markets operate according to the highest standards set in the industry, and boast a unique and meticulously curated architectural design. Facilities employ use of technologies, in accordance with the highest international quality standards followed in hygiene and public health.”

Many advantages

Al Shamsi added, “The livestock market in Sharjah possesses many advantages that make it one of the key livestock markets at the level of the region and the country, strategically located across Al Dhaid Road and Emirates Road. The markets extend over an area of “approximately 170,000 square metres, housing 140 stores for sheep sales and animal pens, 26 stores for cow livestock, 12 stores for camel livestock, 73 stores for poultry, and individual slaughterhouses for both livestock and poultry. Additionally, the markets have 44 stores for fodder sales, 34 multi-use shops, 30 nurseries, an auction yard for livestock sales, and a separate yard for the Friday market. The markets also contain a mosque that can accommodate 386 worshippers, and a slaughterhouse for livestock that can cater 200 heads of cattle per hour.

Al Shamsi said, “Sharjah Livestock Market in Kalba has successfully attracted a large segment of consumers and livestock traders between its opening in July 2022 until November. We have recorded more than 9,000 visitors who have benefited from the market’s close proximity to the residents of the region. The market’s advanced infrastructure spans an area of 20,740 square metres, and approximately 100-120 carcasses are slaughtered per hour.”

13,000 visitors