The University of Sharjah (UoS) virtually holds the second edition of Forum for Women in Research to promote women’s involvement in research Image Credit:

Sharjah: The University of Sharjah (UoS) recently held virtually the second edition of Forum for Women in Research to promote women’s involvement in research and to inspire female students, faculty and researchers to pursue careers in computing, engineering, medical and scientific research.

The forum, titled ‘QUWA, Women Empowerment in Research and Innovation’, took place in conjunction with the 7th Annual International Arab Women in Computing and Technology Conference.

Dr Gizem Akalin, vice president and general manager of GlaxoSmithKlin in the Gulf; Dr. Sgouris Sgouridis, director of Research Programs at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and Fatima Al Awadhi, chief human resources officer at Tanfeez, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, spoke on key issues and challenges in the field of scientific research and innovation.

Excellence awards

UoS also held an award ceremony and presented 15 excellence awards and a grant, valued at a total of Dh150,000, to the most promising research projects in various scientific fields, including excellence in computing, engineering and science; medical and health sciences; dentistry; pharmacy; academic partnership with the industry, innovation as well as impact on the community.

Motivate women

Prof. Dr Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, UoS Chancellor, said: “We are delighted and honoured to host the 2nd Forum for Women in Scientific Research. The University of Sharjah is committed to empower and motivate women, to be a part of the scientific industry and contribute to the advancement of knowledge and research, ultimately accelerating innovation.