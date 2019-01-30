“The campaign will encourage people to support refugees through something they may already be doing — walking, cycling, running — or may even be the encouragement some people need to begin their own exercise programme,” said Houssam Chahine, UNHCR’s Head of Private Sector Partnerships in MENA. “Our campaign encourages individual acts of solidarity by retracing the journey of a typical refugee family to acknowledge their strength and resilience. It is important that we remind ourselves of the real and dangerous journeys refugees are forced to take to be safe and protect their families,” he added.