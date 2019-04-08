Dubai

UK Visas and Immigration and VFS Global have partnered to introduce special packages at UK Visa Application Centres across the GCC ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup being held in the UK from May 30 to July 14.

Premium World Cup Packages have premium lounge, walk-in without appointment, form-filling assistance, assisted scanning, SMS service, courier service and a complimentary Oyster Card to use on London’s public transport systems. Premium Plus World Cup Packages are for groups and include all of the above along with on demand mobile visa service, which allows applicants to apply and submit biometrics at a location of their choice.