Umm Al Qaiwain: His Highness Shaikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received the two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Niyadi. The astronauts were accompanied by Hamad Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Al Marri, Head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, and several of the centre’s employees. During the meeting, which was held in the Emiri Court, with the attendance of H.H. Shaikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Shaikh Saud welcomed the two astronauts and the centre’s delegation and congratulated them on the success of their mission, which culminated with Al Mansouri’s journey to the International Space Station, ISS. Shaikh Saud was briefed about the key details of Al Mansouri’s journey to the ISS, as well as the training experienced by both astronauts at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.