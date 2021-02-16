Umm Al Quwain: The Umm Al Quwain Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has introduced a new set of preventive measures with effect from today until further notice to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
It was decided to set caps on crowds allowed at various venues and social gatherings. The capacity at public beaches and parks was set at 70 per cent, while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 60 per cent capacity.
Cinemas, entertainment events and venues, fitness centres and gyms, as well as pools and private beaches at hotels are now required to limit their capacity to 50 per cent. In addition, the number of individuals allowed at family and social gatherings (such as weddings) will be limited to 10, while funerals are allowed to have up to 20 attendees.
The team called on the public to adhere to precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19. They include maintaining a physical distance of two metres in public, wearing protective masks and maintaining hygiene. Restaurants and cafés are also required to maintain a two-metre distance between tables, where no more than four people allowed to sit together, unless they belong to the same family.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in UAQ adopted the new package of preventive measures in line with the UAE Government’s efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 and maintain safety and health of community members.