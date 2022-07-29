Dubai: Dubai Police, in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and private companies, recently launched a programme to raise workers’ awareness on their rights and duties.
Organised by the General Department of Human Rights in Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Police’s community-based initiative called the ‘Positive Spirit’, the programme’s first phase targeted more than 150 warehouse workers of UAE’s online marketplace ‘Noon’ and educated them about their legal rights and duties.
Captain Hamad Al Shamsi, head of the Temporary Workers Welfare Section at the General Department of Human Rights, said the awareness programme aims at educating workers of all categories about their rights guaranteed by law and their contractual obligations. He added that the programme supports the strategic objective of the Dubai Police toward enhancing the community’s safety and happiness.
Communication channels
Capt Al Shamsi said: “Through the three-month awareness programme, we will also promote [workers’] communication channels with Dubai Police, including the 901 Call Centre, which enable them to submit their inquiries, feedback and complaints, as well as provide them with consultations on legal rights, contractual obligations, the wages protection and labours complaints apps.”
Fatima Buhajeer, a coordinator for the Positive Spirit Initiative, said the first phase of the awareness programme, which was launched at the Noon warehouses in the presence of more than 150 workers, reinforces the objectives of the Initiative in consolidating the spirit of social harmony and the values of tolerance, in addition to promoting programmes that engage workers in purposeful sports and community events.