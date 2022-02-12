The FNC ushers into a new chapter with confident steps to continue its contribution to the national comprehensive development, translating the leadership’s vision and citizens’ aspirations, embodying the Shura approach, enhancing citizens’ participation in the decision-making process, and consolidating the values of loyalty, belonging and national cohesion, under the significant support of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and other UAE leaders.

National strategies

The 50th anniversary of the founding of the house comes as it continues its role and tireless activity in contributing to the country’s plans and national strategies, implementing the political empowerment program which was launched by President Sheikh Khalifa in 2005. The FNC embodies the deep belief and firm confidence in expanding the frameworks of political participation and enabling representatives of the people of individual emirates to be active participants in the country’s journey towards its future in the next fifty years, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.

Legislative environment

The 40 members FNC has achieved many successes both internally and externally through exercising its constitutional powers aimed at modernising and developing the legislative environment, discussing issues that have a direct relationship to the affairs of the country and its citizens, and integrating with the state’s policy and orientations and the issues it adopts, embodying the role entrusted to it as a platform for shura. The comprehensive development witnessed by the state in all sectors contributed to the consolidation of its position as a model of balance, moderation and wisdom, and a key factor in the equation of achieving stability, peace and security at the regional and global levels.

FNC achivements

Over the course of 17 legislative chapters, 640 FNC sessions were held, during which 630 drafts law and seven constitutional amendments were approved. Lawmakers also discussed 335 general topics, asked 975 questions, and signed 47 memoranda of cooperation with regional and international parliaments.