It will now be launched on Monday 8th July at 05:53:03 am UAE time

UAE scientists’ team with Falcon Eye 1 preparing for launch. (File photo) Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: The Arena Space company has decided to delay the launch of satellite "Falcon Eye 1" due to bad weather conditions, and high winds over the French Guiana Space Centre on the north Atlantic coast of South America, until Monday 8th July at 05:53:03 am UAE time.

The UAE has completed all preparations for the launch of the satellite to orbit, which was scheduled on Saturday, 6th July, and has taken four years to be ready, going through several stages.