Dubai: Du customers are unable to make outgoing calls, according to complaints on social media.
Zaid Al Hassani tweeted, “@dutweets whats going on?? Can’t use my phone???” at 5.12pm on Wednesday.
Du Customer Care replied, “Hello Zaid, we’ve observed a service interruption and our support team is working to sort out this matter ASAP," at 5.43pm.
Joti Hemnani, added, “Is this for all du customers I am also experiencing same problem,” at 5.46pm.
Gulf News contacted Du for a comment and they said, “Apology for any inconvenience concerning the outgoing calls issue, this global issue and it happened in multiple location. Our Technical team is checking on it and it will solved soon.”