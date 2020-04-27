10 million meals campaign Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: The ’10 million meals’ campaign continues after contributions exceeded the target, drawing more than 11 million meals within the first week of the launch announcement made by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign, led by Shaikha Hind Bint Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank, has received massive donations from companies, humanitarian organisations, businessmen, government and private entities and the general public to provide food support for communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.

Financial and in-kind donations poured into the campaign through the official website, SMS, bank transfer and call center within the first week of its launch.

The campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, will continue receiving donations and securing meals throughout Ramadan under the supervision of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund against Covid-19.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Secretary-General of MBRGI, said, “The wide engagement that the ’10 million meals’ campaign has received reflects the integral role of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives in bringing together all segments of the society in solidarity against any circumstances.”

Companies and individuals donated through the campaign’s different platforms where 39,000 donors provided the value of 412,000 meals through SMS and 7,000 donors paid for 859,000 meals on the website. In-kind donations received through the campaign’s call center totaled 163,000 meals.