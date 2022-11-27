Sharjah: Al Dhaid Fort in Sharjah emirate is set to host a range of activities to celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day including an official march, camel racing, traditional folk performances, prizes for participants and much more.
The Al Dhaid Fort will host the festivities from November 29 to December 2. The events have been organised by the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee.
On the first day, the celebrations will befrom 8am to 11am while the rest of the days will see the celebrations during the evening time. On November 29, the celebrations at Al Dhaid Fort will be followed by the cultural folkloric shows.
During the next three days of evening celebrations, from 4pm to 10pm, audiences can enjoy traditional dance performances, folk shows, patriotic chants and ballads, competitions, prizes and art workshops.
On the valedictory day on Friday, the official march, camel racing, traditional folk performances, and other popular events will be held.
A children’s painting studio will also there before festivities conclude with a ceremony to honour committees, participants, volunteers, supporters and sponsors.
Khorfakkan festivities
Meanwhile, Khorfakkan will host a range of festivities, including headline performances from artists Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on December 3 as part of the 51st UAE National Day celebrations.
Khorfakkan Beach will also be hosting a variety of activities from December 1 to 3 that would include cultural dances and performances, kids workshops, traditional food and other activities.
Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi, head of Khorfakkan Municipal Council, said: “Our joy in our nation is a renewed with the dawn of every new day. But on National Day, it becomes a festival for citizens, residents and visitors alike. Here in Khorfakkan, the entire city welcomes all those who wish to celebrate this lovely national occasion; this melody that runs from Khorfakkan’s mountains to its coasts.”
Concerts will be held at Khorfakkan Amphitheater on December 3. Artists Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad will be on the Amphitheater’s stage. Proceeds from these concerts will be entirely given to The Big Heart Foundation, which supports children and disadvantaged families around the world.