Dubai. File picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Istock

The first day of the year 2021 is expected to have pleasant weather with partly cloudy to cloudy skies. According to a senior official from the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "Clouds will be seen especially over Western areas, the sea and the island by noon. Light drizzle is also expected in these areas (western parts of Abu Dhabi)."

Maximum temperatures around the internal and coastal parts of the country will be between 26-23 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature can fall between 17-12 degrees Celsius.

Mountainous areas will see temperature lows of 10-5 degrees Celsius, the NCM said.

Humidity will increase on Thursday night and Friday morning over internal areas, especially Westward, resulting in fog and mist formation in the early hours around Abu Dhabi, the official added.

It will be a windy morning. According to the weather forecast for Friday: "Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times, with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr, expected."

Beach trips on the weekend seem to be a safe idea. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Weather in January

According to the NCM: "January will see a drop in temperatures where the weather is cool during daytime and cold during night in general, due to extension of ridge of high pressure system building over Siberia associated with a cold air mass that affects the country and the Arabian Peninsula in general."