Abu Dhabi: Dr. Abdul Rahman Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, urged private sector companies to make the best use of the new weekend system approved today by the UAE government for the public sector.
The minister urged them to amend their internal systems related to the working hours in proportion to the nature of their activities and at the same time providing a stimulating work environment for workers and supporting their family stability.
“In addition to supporting the local labor market, the new work system will ensure the sustainability of external transactions for private sector institutions, companies and facilities. This will therefore serve the interests of investors and business owners, and will eventually leave a positive impact on workers in various economic sectors and boost their productivity overall,” the minister said.
Al Awar stressed the need for business owners to fulfill their legal obligations towards their employees by adhering to working hours, the weekly and annual leave agreed upon in the labour contracts, taking into account granting employees time-outs to perform Friday prayers in accordance with the time specified for prayer.