It will be mostly hot and sunny across the UAE today, and "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in areas around Fujairah and Al Ain.
Warm breeze is expected across the country through the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times."
It will be a warm day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 42-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 47.8°C.
Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 85-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: "Humid by night, and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas."
The NCM also said that "The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea".