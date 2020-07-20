It will be a hot day in the UAE, but, some areas will see partly cloudy skies. According to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast, UAE will see mostly sunny to "partly cloudy weather in general, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon."
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in Abu Dhabi, while it may rain in and around Al Ain and Fujairah.
A warm breeze is expected through the day, "light to moderate winds, freshening at times," which will cause "blowing dust and sand".
Temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 42-47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 33-36°C in the mountainous regions. Compared to last week, this means there is dip by one or two degrees Celsius across the country.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 46.4°C in Al Wathbah at 3.45pm
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 70-80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline. "The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea," the daily weather forecast reported.