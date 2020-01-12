Did you see lightning in the UAE? Sheikh Hamdan captured it on Instagram

Shaikh Hamdan captures lightning in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram/@faz3

What you need to know: Shaikh Hamdan captures stunning picture of Burj Khalifa catching lightning.

Dubai: While social media is buzzing with pictures of the #UAErains and the weather in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council managed to capture the perfect picture, which went viral online.

On his official Instagram handle @faz3, the Crown Prince uploaded a picture of Burj Khalifa catching lightning.

Behind the backdrop of a purplish-blue sky, many buildings of Downtown Dubai stand tall against the clouds, while a silver line of lightning is seen hitting the top of the tallest tower, creating a stunning picture.

Shaikh Hamdan’s post was liked more than 480,000 times and Instagram users were left thunderstruck.

User @vasw_anastasaki posted: “Wow! Super lightning. The touch of natural power to a great wonder.”

@tgformdubai posted: “Wow this is so amazing.”

And @tripuae posted: “I saw this myself … it was beautiful.”

Others called the picture “magical” and the “perfect shot”.

The UAE has witnessed heavy rainfall from Thursday, January 9 and such weather is expected to continue this week. Residents can expect strong winds, cooler temperatures and more rain.