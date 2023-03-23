Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) celebrated World Meteorological Day 2023 today under the theme of the ‘Future of Weather, Climate, and Water across Generations’.
This year, the occasion holds special significance as it falls on the 150th anniversary of World Meteorological Organisation’s (WMO) predecessor, the International Meteorological Organisation.
The ceremony highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and preserving the planet’s atmosphere, and called for urgent climate action. The NCM said climate change represents the most urgent challenges facing our time, and stressed the importance of exploring tools, initiatives, and innovation to address these challenges that may determine the fate of humanity and societal well-being in the future.
Warnings for all
“Today, we celebrate this international day with pride for what we have achieved, and we will celebrate these achievements in this milestone year. We recently approved and published The High-Level Abu Dhabi Statement on Early Warnings for All, which will provide the guiding framework for Asia to promote WMO’s vision,” said Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, NCM directoe general and president of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the WMO.
“The fact that the Early Warnings for All Initiative, launched by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and endorsed at COP27, has garnered backing from a diverse range of stakeholders, including developed and developing countries, the UN family, and the private sector, is an encouraging sign. This initiative is crucial in promoting WMO’s vision of a world that is more resilient to extreme weather, climate, water, and other environmental events by 2027. It also requires our commitment to continue working towards achieving its objectives,” he added.
Commitment
The NCM also reaffirmed its commitment to fostering positive and productive collaborations based on partnerships, and awareness of natural phenomena that can pose a threat to human societies. The centre remains dedicated to tackling the challenges of climate change, safeguarding the environment, and preserving the atmosphere in conjunction with all relevant parties and institutions.