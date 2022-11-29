Sharjah: Residents of a number of neighbourhoods in Sharjah have reported issues with the water supply in their buildings.
The affected areas include parts of Al Khan, Al Majaz 1, 2 and 3, Al Khalidya and some industrial areas.
Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) on Tuesday confirmed to Gulf News that the disruption is the result of a break in the main pipeline.
A spokesperson said the problem is being addressed by the authority’s emergency teams with “high professionalism and immediate response”.
The authority added that the water supply is expected to resume between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday.
SEWA assured its customers of its constant concern for their interests, adding that officials make every effort to prevent such breakdowns from occurring, through a continuous maintenance schedule.