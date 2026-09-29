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UAE warns against AI-generated images of national symbols, public figures

Images or videos featuring national symbols or public figures require official approval

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The authority said that AI use would constitute a violation of the UAE’s media content standards.
The authority said that AI use would constitute a violation of the UAE’s media content standards.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s National Media Authority has warned against using artificial intelligence or other modern technologies to generate images or videos featuring national symbols or public figures without prior official approval.

The authority said in a post on X that such use would constitute a violation of the UAE’s media content standards.

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It said the warning is issued in line with the media content rules currently in force, which require respect for the UAE’s system of government, national symbols, institutions and national identity, and prohibit the publication or circulation of false or misleading material.

AI tools can now generate highly realistic images, video and audio from simple text prompts, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic material from fabricated content.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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