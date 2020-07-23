The Indian missions have urged Indian expats wanting to leave to avail the visa fine waiver scheme Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Indian missions in the UAE have released an FAQ to facilitate expats avail the visa fine waiver announced by the UAE government.

“A lot of queries are being received by the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi as well as Consulate General of India, Dubai, as regards visa fines waiver as announced by Government of UAE and issued vide our Press Release on July 22, 2020. The following are some common questions and our responses, based on our understanding, of the announcements by the Government of UAE. Please note that only UAE authorities can provide definite answers,” the Indian Embassy said in a press release on Thursday.

My resident/employment visa expired before March 1, 2020 and my company is not renewing my visa or sponsor not responding. What should I do?

You should send your details and copy of passport and visa at ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in (for Abu Dhabi cases) and at cons2.dubai@mea.gov.in (for Dubai and Northern Emirates cases). We will send these details to UAE authorities who will process for visa fines waiver. Once the visa fine waiver is approved by the UAE authorities, you will be intimated about it and you can leave the country thereafter but before August 17, 2020.

My visit/entry permit visa expired before March 1, 2020. What should I do?

The visa fine waiver is applicable for both visit visa as well as resident visas , expired before March 1, 2020. You are advised to send your details, copy of passport and visa at ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in (for Abu Dhabi cases) and at cons2.dubai@mea.gov.in (for Dubai and Northern Emirates cases). We will send these details to UAE authorities who will process for visa fine waiver. Once visa fine waiver is approved by the UAE authorities, you will be intimated about waiver of fines and you can leave the country thereafter but before August 17, 2020.

I don’t have a passport and want to apply for EC. I entered before March 1, 2020 and also my visa expired before March 1, 2020. What will be the process?

In case you are not in possession of valid passport, it is advisable to apply for Emergency Certificate (EC) from Embassy/Consulate at the earliest. Please ensure that you have a copy of FIR of loss of passport which is required by the airport immigration.

My resident/visit visa expired before March 1,2020. I have already booked ticket in next two three days to go back to India. Can I get visa fine waiver?

In order to avail visa fine waiver, you are required to send details to Embassy or Consulate (as the case may be) which will forward it to the UAE authorities for approval which will take five-six working days. Again, approval of visa fine waiver is prerogative of UAE authorities. It is entirely your choice. If you want to continue your travel plan and pay the fine and go back to India, or to reschedule your travel and apply for a visa fine waiver.

Will there be an entry ban on cases for visa expired before March 1, 2020, after March 1, 2020 or in case I travel on Emergency Certificate?

As per our understanding, there will not be any re-entry ban to UAE from India on all such cases whose visa fine waiver was approved by UAE authorities or who leave the country after payment of residence visa violatons.

I came on visit visa and my visa expired after March 1, 2020. Can I leave the country without payment of fines?

As per information available, there will be no fine if you are able to leave the country before August 10, 2020.

My resident visa/employment visa/dependent visa etc got expired after March 1, 2020. My company is not renewing my visa or sponsor not reachable. What should I do?

As per the latest guidelines from the UAE authorities and information available with us, the waiver was applicable till July 11 , 2020 for these cases. All resident visa expiry cases should be regularized for visa renewal/regularisation till Oct 10, 2020. However, resident visa holders are required to complete documentation at the earliest possible. In case, you are not able to renew your visa after July 10, 2020 and leave the country after that, you are liable to pay penalty of overstaying from July 11, 2020 till date of your actual departure from the country (but before August 11, 2020) after adjusting expiry of grace period of 30 days.

For example, your resident/employment visa expired on 25 May. You intend to travel on August 1, 2020 without renewing your existing residence visa. You are liable to pay penalty for period 24 June – August 1, 2020. (30 days grace period from 25 May). If you leave within the grace period of 30 days after expiry of your existing visa, there will be no fines. However, this will not apply after August 17, 2020.

I have been told that I have to leave after I am informed about my visa fine waiver? Will I be able to get flights?