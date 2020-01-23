UAE announced from Davos its participation in largest global event of the century

Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday tweeted from Davos that the UAE will be hosting one of the largest events to end poverty in the world.

According to Sheikh Mohammed the live concert will take place in 10 cities at the same time and will be seen by more than a 1.5 billion and will take place on the 26 of September of this year.

The Live Aid-style festival will take place across 6 continents, and will be a 10 hour music megathon with the participation of world wide artists.

Live Aid, one of the most iconic benefit concerts of all time, rocked the world with acts like Queen, Led Zeppelin, and U2 back in 1985. Now, 35 years later, a new event has emerged to unite people with music for a good cause.

The non profit Global Citizen has revealed "global Goal Live: The Possible Dream', last september. The event will be happening on Saturday September 26, 2020, and not only in Dubai but also New York City, Seoul, Lagos, Europe and Latin America.

More artists and locations will be released soon, but so far the global event will see performances from Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Pharrel Williams, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Cyndi Lauper, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Muse, EXO, Metallica, Shawn Mendes and more.

Hosts for the event will include Idris Elba, Katie Holmes, Trevor Noah and Hugh Jackman.

The news was announced at the World Economic Forum’s 50th Annual Meeting, taking place in Davos, Switzerland amongst the world’s most important leaders and climate change activists.