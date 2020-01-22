Dubai will feature one of 10 live events by Global Citizen on September 26

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Future speaks in Davos as Priyanka Chopra looks on Image Credit:

Dubai: The UAE on Wednesday announced it will co-host ‘Global Goal Live’, said to be the world’s biggest humanitarian event, on September 26.

Dubai will host one of 10 simultaneous live events organised by Global Citizen, the international organisation that aims to build a movement to end extreme poverty by 2030.

The Global Goal Live event will bring some of the world’s biggest celebrities together to perform around the world to raise the profile and global effort to eradicate poverty, and is expected to draw more than 1.5 billion viewers.

This year’s Global Citizen show runs under the slogan ‘The Possible Dream’ and will be broadcast live across streaming and television platforms for 10 consecutive hours.

The news was announced as part of the UAE delegation’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, during its participation in the ‘Reimagining the World’s Biggest Challenges’ panel, organised by Global Citizen.

UAE’s vision

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and ‎the Future, said: “Hosting the Global Goal Live event this September reflects the UAE’s humanitarian efforts to eradicate worldwide poverty.

“It is also a manifestation of the UAE leadership’s vision to contribute towards the betterment of humanity, a vision cultivated by the Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed and one that President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, continue to build upon.”

DID YOU KNOW? Since 2011, millions of Global Citizens around the world have taken over 24 million actions to call world leaders to end extreme poverty by 2030

He added: “With Dubai being selected to host the ‘Global Goal Live’ event, the biggest worldwide humanitarian event and one that will bring together thousands of engaging and impactful global citizens for a noble cause, is a testament to the UAE’s history of advocating for humanitarian work on regional and global levels.

“Humanitarian and developmental work is at the core of the UAE’s policies, which is manifested tangibly through the establishment of hundreds of institutions and initiatives dedicated to humanitarian work. Since its foundation, the UAE has become the heartbeat of global humanitarian causes and has dedicating its efforts and resources to make the world a better place by empowering communities and overcoming obstacles that hinder sustainable development.”

What is the Global Citizen movement?

New York-headquartered Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens whose mission is to build a movement of 100 million action-taking global citizens to end extreme poverty by 2030.

Through its mix of content and events, grassroots organising, and its action platform, the organisation is building a movement to end poverty. The movement, which has offices in Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, organises massive global campaigns to amplify the actions of global citizens from around the world.

Co-founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss, Wei Soo in 2008, the Global Citizen platform was co-founded with Ryan Gall and Riot House in 2012.