Abu Dhabi: The value of disbursed pensions for October is Dh676,193,163.08, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) on Tuesday.
The figure represents an increase of Dh62,808,748.41 from October 2021, during which the value of pensions disbursed amounted to Dh613,384,414.67.
Pensioners and beneficiaries are due to receive the due amount on Thursday, stated the authority, adding that there are 45,900 pensioners and beneficiaries for the month of October 2022 compared to 43,199 during the same month last year.
These expenses include UAE nationals subject to the provisions of the Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security, as well as civilians and military personnel whose files the GPSSA manages on behalf of the Ministry of Finance in accordance to the pension law by which they are subject to.