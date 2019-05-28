Geneva: The UAE was selected as the 2020 Chair of the Global Forum for Migration and Development at a meeting held at the United Nations in Geneva on Monday. The UAE will be the first Gulf country to chair the prestigious global summit. The role will add to the significant international focus on the UAE throughout the course of 2020. With 193 Member States, the Global Forum for Migration and Development (GFMD) is the most important annual gathering for migration policymakers, with ministers from many countries around the world attending the annual autumn summit to discuss international migration. The UAE will take over the Chairmanship from the Government of Ecuador at the summit in Quito this November. Other recent Chairs have included Morocco and Germany, Bangladesh, Turkey and Sweden.