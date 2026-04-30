UAE thwarts $15 million weapons transit plot

Attempt to route weapons shipment to Port Sudan foiled
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Attorney-General has referred 13 defendants and six companies to the State Security Court on charges linked to an alleged attempt to transit military materiel through the country to Port Sudan.
Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the case, now before the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal (State Security Court), involves accusations of illicit arms trafficking, forgery of official documents and money laundering.
According to the Public Prosecution, investigations revealed that the network sought to move a consignment of ammunition through UAE territory in violation of national laws and regulations. Authorities said the operation was uncovered and stopped before completion, with suspects arrested and shipments tracked.
Prosecutors said the case is tied to procurement arrangements linked to the Port Sudan Authority, with coordination allegedly carried out by individuals connected to the deal.
Investigators found that the scheme involved two interconnected transactions designed to conceal its illegal nature through commercial and financial fronts.
The first deal, concluded outside the UAE, involved an agreement to supply weapons — including Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns and grenades — with a declared value of $13 million, while the actual value was estimated at no more than $10 million. The difference, authorities allege, was distributed as illicit commissions among those involved, using UAE-based companies and bank accounts as cover.
The second transaction took place inside the UAE, where more than $2 million from the proceeds of the first deal was used to procure additional ammunition. Part of this shipment was brought into the country using fraudulent methods, including transport via a private aircraft, in preparation for onward transfer.
Investigations further revealed plans to expand the operation to include the smuggling of up to five million rounds of Goryunov ammunition across multiple additional transactions. Authorities said disrupting the initial shipment prevented these plans from materialising.
Evidence gathered includes seized financial and commercial records, bank transfer data, correspondence, and recorded communications, alongside confessions from several defendants, prosecutors said.
The Attorney-General had earlier announced on April 30, 2025, that security authorities had foiled an attempt to pass weapons through illegal channels to Port Sudan, leading to arrests and the launch of the current case.
In a statement, the Public Prosecution stressed that the UAE “will not tolerate any attempt to exploit its territory, institutions or financial system for unlawful purposes,” adding that national security and sovereignty remain a “red line”.
The case has now been formally referred to trial.
Rashed Omar Abdul Qader Ali;
Mohammed Al Fath Mohammed Beik;
Salah Abdallah Mohammed Saleh;
Abdullah Khalafallah;
Ahmed Rabie Sayed Ahmed Mohammed;
Yasser Abdulrahman Hassan Al Atta;
Othman Mohammed Al Zubair Mohammed;
Maher Abduljalil Mohammed Abduljalil;
Khaled Yousef Mukhtar Yousef;
Ahmed Khalafallah Abdullah Ahmed;
Mubarak Ali Al Sheikh Mohammed;
Othman Bakr Ali Karrar;
Musab Awad Al Karim Hassan Mohammed.
Rashed Omar Brokerage Company;
Portex Trade Limited;
Wardat Al Masarra Trading Company;
Sudamina Company;
Yellow Sand Trading Company;
Apollara Electronics Trading Company.