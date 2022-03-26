Abu Dhabi: A three-year-old Emirati boy has died after falling into a 72-metre-deep well in Al Dhaher area in Al Ain.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence received a report about the incident on Friday night. A notification was received by its operations room, and the competent teams were immediately dispatched to the site.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence posted on social media that its teams handled the incident of a three-year-old child falling into a well that is 72 metres deep in Al Dhaher area in Al Ain, which led to his death.
The authority called on the public to ensure wells are closed or covered in the vicinity of homes or nearby areas, in order to protect the children.
Officials also appealed to members of the community not to circulate any incorrect information or publish any photos or information that affects the privacy of the family of the deceased.