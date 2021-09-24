Youngsters
Two of the deceased persons, identified as O.A. and H.M.H. Their family members and friends posted on social media, mourning their death. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: Three youngsters were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road near Umm Al Quwain. The accident occurred around 4am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as R.A.M, O.A. and H.M.H. — all in their 20s.

R.A.M., the other person killed in the accident. Image Credit: Supplied

The driver of the truck escaped unhurt.

The bodies were transported by National Ambulance to Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain. All three persons were declared dead on arrival by the hospital, police officials said.

Initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to speeding.

Funeral prayers were held at Sahaba Mosque in Sharjah after the Maghreb prayer and the deceased were buried in Sharjah cemetery.