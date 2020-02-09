Abu Dhabi: The Nation’s heroes serving in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition will be coming back to their homeland today.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will be receiving the soldiers in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain and His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, will also be present at the reception ceremony.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tribute to the soldiers, describing them as the Union protectors.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “A well-deserved tribute goes out to the UAE soldiers coming back to their homeland from Yemen. They have been an integral part of the Operation Restoring Hope and helped establish peace in the region. They have contributed to humanitarian works in 22 governorates, benefiting millions of families. They also contributed to building and developing huge development projects in the Yemeni governorates. Welcome back union protectors”.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that the nation is very proud of and grateful to the soldiers coming back from Yemen for their service and sacrifices.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted: “Tomorrow is an exceptionally proud day for the UAE as we celebrate & honor our heroes for their participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. On behalf of the whole nation, we are grateful for your service & your sacrifice. You truly are the embodiment of the spirit of the UAE”.