Sharjah: Heading into the great outdoors for camping or a family outing this winter season? Safety is paramount.

The Child Safety Department (CSD) in Sharjah, under the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, echoes this sentiment through its impactful “Their Safety First” campaign.

With a goal to educate over 2,000 children and 500 parents on winter safety, the initiative underscores the CSD’s dedication to instilling a culture of safety and prevention within families and the community.

It offers practical advice for year-round child health and safety.

Challenges and risks

The campaign has kicked off in various outdoor destinations frequented by families, such as parks and beaches. It also took part in the “Dawahi Festival 12” at Al Qarayen Park 4, organising workshops with games, entertainment, and educational activities to raise awareness about potential risks and necessary preventive measures.

Regarding the winter season launch of the “Their Safety First” campaign, Hanadi Al Yafei, director-general of CSD, stated: “Winter is a season of outdoor activities where children and parents leave their safe spaces for picnics, leisure, and joyful moments.

Cooperation

“Therefore, this season brings challenges and risks that our children may face, such as accidents resulting from neglect, errors in assessing situations, or not taking necessary preventive measures. For this reason, through the ‘Their Safety First’ campaign, we aim to raise awareness among children and parents about the risks that may occur during camping, outings, and other outdoor activities.”

She said the CSD’s goal is a safe life for children, where they can engage in their natural activities, build relationships with nature, and live experiences that enhance their abilities without risks.

“We believe that the most stable and effective way to achieve this goal is through awareness, education, and informing parents and the community about the best ways and practices to care for children in all conditions. In addition, cooperation and partnership with all components of society are essential.”

“We, at the Child Safety Department, work diligently to protect our children, and we invite everyone to collaborate with us and participate in our campaign, which combines awareness and entertainment, and promotes dialogue between children and parents to hear suggestions and assess the awareness of child safety practices. This way, families can enjoy happy moments without accidents or hindrances,” she added.

Workshops for parents

The campaign, running until the end of February 2024, includes workshops and courses targeting parents. These cover first aid, emergency numbers, and basic information and skills to deal with emergency situations involving children, such as bleeding, choking, fainting, shock, or fractures. The courses also train parents on the safe use of automated external defibrillators, CPR, and dealing with incidents like swallowing coins or solid objects.

Workshops for children