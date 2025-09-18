GOLD/FOREX
UAE: Switching jobs on probation? 4 rules you need to know for transfers

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
HR Ministry sets out four rules for job transfers during probation to protect both workers and employers
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has outlined four key conditions governing the transfer of workers during their probation period to another employer within the UAE.

An employee who wishes to switch jobs must give at least one month’s notice to their current employer or compensate them with an amount equal to the wage for the notice period—or any remaining portion of it. The original employer may also seek reimbursement from the new employer for recruitment and contracting costs.

In addition, employees must notify their employer 14 days before terminating a contract, or provide equivalent compensation. Workers who fail to comply may be denied a new work permit for one year.

The ministry explained that the law and its executive regulations also allow both parties to amend the employment contract, provided the worker and employer agree, all dues under the original contract are settled, and official procedures are followed.

Employers are also entitled to protect trade secrets under non-compete clauses, the ministry added, provided the conditions are specific and proportionate. Such clauses must define the geographic scope, duration—no longer than two years—and type of work, ensuring they protect legitimate business interests without unduly harming workers’ rights.

Disputes over non-compete clauses will be referred to the courts, with the burden of proof resting on the employer. The clause does not apply if the employer terminates the contract unlawfully or fails to meet legal or contractual obligations. Parties may also agree in writing to waive the clause after the contract ends.

