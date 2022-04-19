Abu Dhabi: The UAE has summoned Sweden ambassador to protest the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by far-right groups in Sweden.
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi Minister of State for International Cooperation, summoned Liselott Andersson, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, in protest against the burning of copies of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden.
Al Hashemi reiterated the UAE’s rejection of all practices that offend religions, stressing the need to respect religious symbols and avoid incitement and polarisation.
The UAE has strongly condemned the act and underlined the importance of collaborative efforts to promote the values of dialogue, tolerance and coexistence, and renouncing hate speech and violence.