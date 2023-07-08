Dubai: The UAE is not a destination to stay away from during the summer. If anything, the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), retail discounts at malls, incredible hotel staycation deals and scores of indoor activities ensure there is much to look out for residents staying in the emirates through July and August.

Karak chai and sunsets at Dubai beaches

Belarusian expat Djounaid Hseino, 28, entrepreneur and entertainer in Dubai said summer is one of his favourite times in the UAE.

“Most people are away travelling. The roads are practically empty and commuting becomes easy. With tickets being so expensive the best thing for me has been to stay back and enjoy what the UAE has to offer.”

Djounaid Hseino: "“I love the Sunset beach, Kite beach. Summer in Dubai is rather chilled with a sunset swim in local beaches.”

Hseino has been enjoying sunsets at the beaches of Dubai. “I love the Sunset beach, Kite beach. Summer in Dubai is rather chilled with a sunset swim in local beaches.”

He added: “I love karak chai. And I feel summer is one of the best time to hang-out with friends over a karak chai. To me it is more than a tea. It is a lifestyle you enjoy with friends and good company. With summer being a bit quiet, my friends and I have more time in hand to hangout with each other over karak chai.”

Summer plans in UAE chalked out

Brazilian expat, Francielli Trespach da Silva, 41, a yoga teacher and aromatherapy expert has her summer all chalked out.

Francielli Trespach da Silva: "I will take advantage of the massive retail discounts on at various malls."

“I will take advantage of the massive retail discounts on at various malls. So shopping is definitely in my radar. Am a foodie so this summer I want to explore various cuisines and restaurants. We are also planning on booking indoor theme parks, aquariums and zoos.”

Fitness is close to Silva’s heart. “There are many indoor sports facilities where I plan to catch up with some paddle tennis, yoga, among others. Beside, day trips to neighbouring emirates.”

No dull moment during UAE summer

Sudanese expat Sarah Ahmed Hassan Abdellatif, 43, Office Manager said the UAE is lit with activities during summer.

Sarah Ahmed Hassan Abdellatif: "I love the high-speed roller coasters, racing simulators, interactive exhibits, and shows."

“There is never a dull moment in the summer here. The Ski Dubai for one is my favourite hangout in the summer. I did my snowboarding lesson five years ago. I go back to enjoy the snow slopes and penguin encounters there every year. I also love the Louvre Abu Dhabi for its art and civilization museum and will make a weekend plan there.”

Abdellatif loves the Ferrari World too. “I love the high-speed roller coasters, racing simulators, interactive exhibits, and shows. The Warner Bros. World heme park too will be on my to-do list this summer.”

She added: “The Dubai Opera has an interesting line up of performances which I don’t want to miss.”

Hugo Farinha Guedelha, Business Analyst living in Dubai for the last 10 years said he too will take advantage of the various indoor activities available for residents.

Hugo Farinha Guedelha: "I will be taking my daughter to the Trampoline Park and to various theme parks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.” Image Credit: Supplied

“There are so many activities for parents and children. I will be taking my daughter to the Trampoline Park and to various theme parks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.”

IMG World, Warner Bros. World

Mexican expat Nela De Con, 39, a wellness consultant, said she and her family will also head to IMG World in Dubai and Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi.

“The Sea World has been a major attraction too. My children and I are planning to head there this summer. We are planning on taking an annual pass as it is the best option to take.”

Rodrigo and Leonardo (top left), Valentina, Nela and Jorge Jimenez de Con. Image Credit: Supplied

Con said she has been considering enrolling her children for a summer camp.

Summer camp for kids

“It is a great way to keep them busy. The summer camps come up with some amazing activities include fitness workouts. Summer can be a difficult time to keep children busy mentally and physically. Summer camps help with that big time.”

Con added that during summer, every day the family jumps into their swimming pool. “We get in just after 5 pm when the sun is not burning. It is our family bonding time.”

Filipina expat Danelle Ruth Palang, 42, Director of Marketing and Communications said she is a big fan of summer staycations.

Danelle Ruth Palang: "So this summer will be about checking into various spas for a wellness treatment."