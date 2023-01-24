Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in The Hague, Netherlands.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilising security in contravention of human and moral values and principles.
The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarisation at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.