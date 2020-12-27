Strong winds kicked up dust in some parts of the UAE on Sunday morning. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology in an updated weather alert, warned of "fresh northeasterly winds with a speed of 45km/hr".
The country will see sunny to partly cloudy skies today.
A further dip in temperatures is expected, the maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 21-25°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-24°C, and 12-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
Beware if you are planning a beach trip. The sea along the UAE's coastline will be rough today according to UAE's weather bureau. The NCM said: "The sea will be rough becoming moderate by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea."