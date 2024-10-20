Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host an aid collection event as part of the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign on Tuesday (October 22) from 3pm to 7pm at ADNEC.

This will be the second time for campaign to be hosted in the UAE capital, after the first round was held on October 13.

The announcement follows the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The ERC will organise and manage the activities of collecting relief aid, including food items and supplies for women and children in implementation of directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Dr Hamdan bin Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, highlighted the vital and leading global humanitarian role of the UAE, its leadership, government and people, in urgently responding to the relief of those affected, wounded and injured, and helping those in need and affected in such critical situations and difficult times, especially in areas hit by disasters, crises, wars and conflicts.