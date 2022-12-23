Dubai: Dubai Municipality’s ‘Souq Al Freej’ initiative, which was launched on December 18 at Al Warqa 3 Park and Al Barsha Pond Park, will continue welcoming visitors till January 10, 2023.
Visitors can explore the venue at Al Barsha Pond Park till December 27, while Al Warqa 3 Park will be open to the guests from January 1 to 10, 2023.
The initiative is aimed at providing small and medium business owners with an opportunity to promote their goods and entrepreneurs a free venue to display their homemade products.
Souq Al Freej is also a part of the Municipality’s continuous efforts to provide Emirati entrepreneurs with investment opportunities and required resources to enhance competitiveness among them to offer best products at lowest prices for consumers, and further boost trust in household products.
In addition to offering all logistics facilities on-site and designating free stalls for displaying their products, the initiative grants entrepreneurs a variety of concessions.
Farmers’ Souq
Dubai Municipality has earlier launched the second season of the Farmers’ Souq initiative at Al Nakheel Park in November, which will run till March 2023. The initiative, which is witnessing the participation of more than 50 farmers, seeks to provide a unified platform that brings together Emirati farmers at one place to sell local agricultural and organic products, as well as promoting confidence in local agriculture and supporting farmers and small entrepreneurs.