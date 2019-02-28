The UAE and Singapore yesterday signed a comprehensive partnership declaration, a number of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in education, technology and environment. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore, attended a ceremony in Singapore marking the exchange of the agreements. Shaikh Mohammad said that he hoped the partnership and agreements would help take UAE-Singapore ties to greater horizons of cooperation and joint action. The agreements, cover several areas including education, technology, environment and green projects.