Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed (second from left) visiting Hatta Border Crossing on Tuesday Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, visited the Hatta Border Crossing and reviewed its operations on Tuesday.

He reviewed the services provided to travellers passing through the Hatta Border Crossing, which connects the UAE to Oman. The Hatta Border Crossing plays an important role in the movement of goods and trade between Dubai and Oman.

Trade value

The volume of trade between Dubai and Oman conducted through the Hatta Border Crossing in the first half this year reached Dh15.26 billion. Sheikh Mansoor commended the efforts of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Customs and all entities involved in maintaining security in the emirate.

He said Dubai has developed one of the world’s best border security and control systems as part of its efforts to maintain global excellence across sectors. Dubai’s border security systems have developed a high level of readiness to deal with any unforeseen situation, he added.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, several measures have been taken to further streamline the efforts of both local and federal entities to maintain efficient border security mechanisms and develop policies and regulatory frameworks to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and preparedness at border crossing points.

Sheikh Mansoor was accompanied during the visit by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, and members of the council.

Prepared for influx

Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai’s various border-crossing points are well prepared to welcome a large influx of travellers. With Expo 2020 Dubai expected to attract millions of visitors, the number of travellers passing through its border crossing points is set to increase markedly, he added.

Staying secure